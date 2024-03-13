Trump and Biden win enough delegates to formally claim party nominations

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR’s Stephen Fowler about notable results in primary voting on Tuesday, including in the battleground state of Georgia, and Washington state where more than 48,000 Democratic voters selected the ‘uncommitted’ option to protest President Biden’s handling of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.