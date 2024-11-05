Morning news brief
Ex-President Trump and Vice President Harris wrap up their campaigns in the wee hours of the morning on Election Day. Israel cuts tie with the U.N. aid agency for Palestinians. Boeing's strike ends.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Ex-President Trump and Vice President Harris wrap up their campaigns in the wee hours of the morning on Election Day. Israel cuts tie with the U.N. aid agency for Palestinians. Boeing's strike ends.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.