What's it like to venture into space? We ask Emily Calandrelli
NPR's A Martinez talks to Emily Calandrelli, the 100th woman to venture into space. She took a ride aboard a spaceship from Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's A Martinez talks to Emily Calandrelli, the 100th woman to venture into space. She took a ride aboard a spaceship from Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.