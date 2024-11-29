© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Lawmakers vote in favor of plans to legalize assisted deaths in parts of Britain

By Willem Marx
Published November 29, 2024 at 3:00 PM MST

British lawmakers have agreed on plans to make assisted deaths legal in parts of the country, in a historic vote on a highly polarizing proposal.

Willem Marx

