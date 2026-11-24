NPR Andrew Limbong

The idea of “Best Of… “ lists have become a rite of the season. Just about the time that we’re hanging the holiday lights, we’re treated to Top 10 lists of the-soon-to-end year’s best films, music, drama, etc.

Indeed, they’ve become “must-reads,” but the lists can also be a bit intimidating because, quite frankly, many of us haven’t heard of many of the titles.

But then there’s “The Books We Love,” NPR’s annual celebration of all-things literature. And this year — which is to say the best of fiction, non-fiction, books for kids and audio books — has something for everybody.

“So, in total on our ‘Books We Love’ this year there are 387 books,” said Andrew Limbong, host of NPR’s Book of the Day podcast and chief wrangler of the Books We Love list. “Don’t be intimidated. You do not have to read them all.”

Limbong joined George Prentice to champion the “Books We Love” list, highlight some of their favorites, and talk about how a book that he might have read in January ‘sticks’ in his subconscious so that he can reserve a spot on the list 11 months later.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

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