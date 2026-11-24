Since the fall of Kabul in 2021, more than 1,000 Afghan evacuees have resettled in Idaho – most of them right here in the Boise area. Two young Afghan women who are rebuilding their lives and pursuing their dreams in Idaho reflect back on their journey to education.

Five years ago, Ramzia Jalali was sitting inside a lecture hall at Kabul University, dreaming of her future. Within hours, the Taliban entered the city, and her world froze.

"When I was in Afghanistan, I was a medical student. I was in my third semester at Kabul University, and I had many dreams for my life, for my future," Jalali said. "I wanted to become a successful doctor, and I wanted to help the people. When the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, 2021, everything changed."

Thousands of people tried to flee as the country fell into chaos. Videos published by NPR showed desperate crowds rushing to the Kabul airport amid gunfire.

"I felt at that time I lost my hopes, my dreams, my life, my education and everything," Jalali said.

Starting over in the American West

Jalali is not alone. What was once an unfamiliar city in the American West has become a refuge for young Afghan women whose desire to learn was abruptly cut short back home. Still, starting life over in Boise came with steep challenges.

"It's really hard to come to a new country and start life from the beginning with new people, a new country, a new culture and a new language," she said Jalali said.

Today, Jalali has pivoted from medicine to technology. She is in her second year studying software engineering at Boise State University.

"I have my freedom here," she said. "For the first time, I feel that men and women are equal and everyone can build their life, their future and their career."

"I'm happy to be here, but I can still say my soul is there."

Sabrina Sina, a Boise State political science graduate who arrived in the U.S. more than a decade ago, knows firsthand how difficult that adjustment can be.

"Being an English as a second language speaker is a struggle," Sina said.

Navigating higher education without an established support network meant balancing full-time work with classes. She credits campus resources for helping her push through.

"They do have advisors that help you more, and scholarships," Sina said. "Those really helped me, because being alone, not having support, working full time and going to school was part of making my dreams come true."

A community steps up

Across the Treasure Valley, neighbors and local organizations have stepped in to bridge the gap — offering everything from donated laptops and transportation aid to English classes.

Laura Armstrong is a co-founder of Glocal Community Partners, a Boise-based nonprofit that connects local volunteers with newly arrived refugees. She says their programs provide more than just practical skills.

"It's much more than just learning English," Armstrong said. "It's really a time for them to come together to socialize with one another."

Armstrong says the drive for education is a recurring theme among the Afghan families she works with.

"Over and over again, I hear from the women, the mothers. saying, 'One of the reasons we came was so that our daughters could be educated,'" Armstrong said. "They know that their sons, too, can be educated. But I think specifically [they have] that heart to see their daughters have opportunities."

Carrying the voices of home

For Jalali, freedom in Idaho is sweet, though it comes at the cost of being separated from loved ones left behind.

"That's the hardest part for me, because life is really hard here, too," she said. "I'm happy to be here, but I can still say my soul is there."

Back in Afghanistan, the Taliban continue to enforce severe bans on female education beyond the sixth grade. Meanwhile, in Boise, young women of the Afghan diaspora are channeling their resilience into new ambitions.

For Sina, her political science degree is just the first step.

"That's why I want to go to law school—to have a voice for women, for my community here and back home," Sina said. "We can fight together, and then we can have them go back to school and build their lives."

They have walked a long road from the Hindu Kush mountains to the foothills of Idaho, carrying with them the hopes of millions of girls and women back home. Sina has a simple message for them:

"Don't give up," Sina said. "Keep fighting."

Mohammad Nawabi is a journalist with years of experience working in Afghanistan. The Taliban takeover in 2021 made his work dangerous, forcing him to flee the country. He’s relocated in Idaho and is working in the Boise State Public Radio newsroom through a partnership with Global Talent, a local organization that addresses the individual and systemic barriers to employment facing well-educated and highly skilled Idahoans, immigrants and refugees.