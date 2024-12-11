Winter 2024 Thank You Gifts

It's that time already! Our winter drive has begun and we're relying on community support to keep the local journalism you rely on going, both on-air and online. Support Boise State Public Radio today.

Winter drive progress | Help us reach our goal!

News Daddy Hat

Anyone can be a news daddy. Show your dedication to being informed by getting yours for a one-time gift of just $25.

Use this special link 🧢



NYT Games

We've all been playing Connections ... right? Or Wordle? Strands? If you support Boise State Public Radio today for $12 a month or a one-time donation of $144, you can play these games all year long, with full access to the games and their archives. You'll also be able to track your stats across all your devices.



New York Times Digital Subscription

Have you found it hard to keep up with all of the news today? We can help with that, for only $12 a month or a one-time donation of $144 you can pick a year-long New York Times subscription as a thank you gift. You will have access to minute by minute new updates on all your devices, and have access to thousands of articles in the New York Times archives.

New York Times Cooking Digital Subscription

Have you wanted to start cooking more at home and have no idea where to start? Look no further, because we are offering a year-long subscription to New York Times Cooking.

You'll gain access to hundreds of recipes, personalized cooking plans and more! All you have to do is give $12 a month or a one-time gift of $144 and you can pick a year-long subscription to New York Times Cooking as a thank you!

Babbel Digital Subscription

Is one of your New Year's Resolutions to learn a new language? Well if you donate just $12 a month, or a one-time gift of $144 you can choose a year-long subscription to Babbel as a thank you gift. With the Babbel app you will have access to 14 different languages and the ability to learn at your own pace!

Washington Post Digital Subscription

By starting a $12/month donation or a one-time $144 donation, you can choose a one-year subscription to The Washington Post as your thank you gift. Get access to the breaking news you rely on from The Washington Post.

LA Times Digital Subscription

By starting a $12/month donation or a one-time $144 donation, you can choose a one-year subscription to The LA Times as your thank you gift.

NPR+ Access

NPR+ is the perfect gift for the podcast lover in your life, and a great way to gift something meaningful while supporting your local station. Give them full access to podcast benefits like sponsor-free listening and bonus episodes.