Morning news brief
President-elect Trump holds first news conference since the election. Police identify Wisconsin school shooting suspect as a 15-year-old female student. Surgeons implant new kind of engineered kidney.
Copyright 2024 NPR
President-elect Trump holds first news conference since the election. Police identify Wisconsin school shooting suspect as a 15-year-old female student. Surgeons implant new kind of engineered kidney.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.