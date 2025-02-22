Trump shakes up Pentagon leadership, fires the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
We look at Friday night's shakeup at the Pentagon, with the announcement of more staff cuts and a change in a top leadership position.
Copyright 2025 NPR
We look at Friday night's shakeup at the Pentagon, with the announcement of more staff cuts and a change in a top leadership position.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.