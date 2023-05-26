"Justice For Animals" By Martha C. Nussbaum

Animals are in trouble all over the world. Whether through the cruelties of the factory meat industry, poaching and game hunting, and habitat destruction, animals suffer injustice and horrors at our hands every day. In her latest book, Justice for Animals, influential philosopher and humanist Martha C. Nussbaum provides a revolutionary approach to animal rights, ethics, and law. Examining the entire animal kingdom, Nussbaum envisions a world in which human beings are truly friends of animals, not exploiters or users.

Martha C. Nussbaum is the Ernst Freund Distinguished Service Professor of Law and Ethics, appointed in the Philosophy Department and the Law School of the University of Chicago. She has written more than 22 books, including Upheavals of Thought: The Intelligence of Emotions and Not for Profit: Why Democracy Needs the Humanities.