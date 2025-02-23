Center-right candidate Friedrich Merz is poised to become Germany's next chancellor
After Germans voted on Sunday, the center-right Christian Democrat leader Friedrich Merz is likely to become Germany's next chancellor.
Copyright 2025 NPR
