© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

COMIC: Still cringing about that awkward moment? Here's what to do about it

By Andee Tagle,
Navied Mahdavian
Published March 20, 2025 at 3:00 AM MDT

So you've done something absolutely cringey. How do you deal with the embarrassment and stop replaying the awkward moment in your mind?

Psychologist Ty Tashiro; Eric Garcia, author of We're Not Broken: Changing The Autism Conversation; Melissa Dahl, author of Cringeworthy: A Theory of Awkwardness; and visual artist Pilvi Takala share their advice.

/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/

Navied Mahdavian is a New Yorker cartoonist and the author of the graphic memoir This Country: Searching for Home in (Very) Rural America.

This comic was edited by Malaka Gharib and Beck Harlan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and sign up for our newsletter. Follow us on Instagram: @nprlifekit.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Andee Tagle
Andee Tagle (she/her) is an associate producer and now-and-then host for NPR's Life Kit podcast.
Navied Mahdavian

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate