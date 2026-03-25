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Treefort Music Fest kicks off in Boise, bringing street closures and big crowds

Boise State Public Radio News | By Mónica Esquivel
Published March 25, 2026 at 1:44 PM MDT
A man wearing a black, short-sleeved button-up, is standing on some machinery under the banner for the Treefort Music Fest: Main Stage entrance.
Matthew Wordell
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Treefort Music Fest

Boise’s 14th annual Treefort Music Fest is this week, and that means street closures, limited parking, and more pedestrians in Downtown Boise.

The Festivals’ larger concerts will mostly take place at Julia Davis Park, while other events will be hosted at venues scattered across the downtown area and organizers are expecting a crowd.

“If you count all the bands, all the volunteers, everybody that attends the festival, I think last year, our estimate was around 18,000 per day," said festival director Eric Gilbert. "So we're kind of expecting about 10% growth on top of that.”

The Ada County Highway District announced in a Facebook post that Broad Street between 5th and 6th Street will be closed until Monday. 8th Street between Broad and Front will be closed from Thursday to Sunday morning, and parking on 3rd Street south of Myrtle will be unavailable during the festival.

Gilbert added that road safety is a real concern, but reduced traffic helps with pedestrian flow.

“There is not a lot of parking around the event. So you're not dealing with this normal situation where a lot of people are getting in their cars right after the event and trying to drive. We're just dealing with normal downtown traffic going against all of the pedestrians and people on wheels.”

The festival recommends using the Valley Regional Transit’s bus routes provided this year, rideshares, scooters, and bikes to make it to the events downtown.
Tags
Arts & Culture Treefort Music FestDowntown BoiseMusicRoad ClosureValley Regional Transit
Mónica Esquivel
I am currently a junior at Boise State University majoring in Communication with Minors in Spanish and Mexican American Studies. I have also earned my certificate in American Sign Language (ASL). I am fortunate to have taken several educational and inspirational communication and media writing courses while at Boise State. I have been able to witness the power of communication at its best, and the dire consequences of a lack thereof. I seek to exist in a space where I am part of the flow of information, catalyst for positive change and a facilitator for inclusivity and respectful discourse.
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