Treefort Music Fest kicks off in Boise, bringing street closures and big crowds

Boise’s 14th annual Treefort Music Fest is this week, and that means street closures, limited parking, and more pedestrians in Downtown Boise.

The Festivals’ larger concerts will mostly take place at Julia Davis Park, while other events will be hosted at venues scattered across the downtown area and organizers are expecting a crowd.

“If you count all the bands, all the volunteers, everybody that attends the festival, I think last year, our estimate was around 18,000 per day," said festival director Eric Gilbert. "So we're kind of expecting about 10% growth on top of that.”

The Ada County Highway District announced in a Facebook post that Broad Street between 5th and 6th Street will be closed until Monday. 8th Street between Broad and Front will be closed from Thursday to Sunday morning, and parking on 3rd Street south of Myrtle will be unavailable during the festival.

Gilbert added that road safety is a real concern, but reduced traffic helps with pedestrian flow.

“There is not a lot of parking around the event. So you're not dealing with this normal situation where a lot of people are getting in their cars right after the event and trying to drive. We're just dealing with normal downtown traffic going against all of the pedestrians and people on wheels.”