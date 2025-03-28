© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
The week's quiz has group chat drama. And don't worry, the answers aren't classified

By Holly J. Morris
Published March 28, 2025 at 5:24 AM MDT
From left: a second lady, a brown bear, a comedian.

Remember when Greenland was just that country that looks enormous on certain maps? Or that country whose name should be switched with Iceland's?

We all know this is no longer the case, but this week's coverage featured more Greenland drama than usual, including this minor kerfuffle and this explainer. And if you've been paying attention to it all, you'll get at least one question right!

