Ukrainian teen saves passengers from burning bus after Russia's deadly attack on Sumy

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Russia's deadliest strike on Ukraine this year hit the northeastern city of Sumy. Russia admitted to launching two ballistic missiles over the weekend that killed at least 35 people and injured more than 100. NPR's Joanna Kakissis spoke with a teenager who faced a dilemma during the explosive attack while inside a burning bus.

JOANNA KAKISSIS, BYLINE: Kyrylo Illiashenko is 13 years old. He's got a buzz cut and a bandage around his head. He calls me from his hospital bed.

KYRYLO ILLIASHENKO: (Speaking Ukrainian).

KAKISSIS: "I got shrapnel in the back of my head," he says. "The doctor has pulled out the two biggest pieces, but I've still got small ones in my skull." Russia attacked his hometown on Palm Sunday. He and his mom were on a bus.

KYRYLO: (Speaking Ukrainian).

KAKISSIS: "We were going to visit my grandmother," he says, "and after that, I had wrestling practice." He was holding his gym bag. His mom was next to him, on the phone with his grandmother, talking about Sunday lunch. Then he heard a strange whistling sound.

KYRYLO: (Speaking Ukrainian).

KAKISSIS: "And then an explosion," he says. "I was knocked down and felt broken glass cutting me." The glass shards also sliced his mother's face. The bus filled with black smoke.

MARYNA: (Speaking Ukrainian).

KAKISSIS: "I did not see him," Maryna says. "I just shouted out his name, and he shouted back." People were also shouting for the driver to open the door.

KYRYLO: (Speaking Ukrainian).

KAKISSIS: "But the driver," Kyrylo says, "was dead." The boy wanted to look for his mom, but he also worried the bus would explode. A broken window was the only exit, so he made a choice.

KYRYLO: (Speaking Ukrainian).

KAKISSIS: "I decided I had to get out as quickly as possible because there was a burning smell," he says. "The bus was on fire." He hurled his gym back through the window, then jumped through himself. Outside, he saw bodies on the street. He rushed back to the bus and forced the door open. He pulled out the gasping passengers.

KYRYLO: (Speaking Ukrainian).

KAKISSIS: "I kept looking for my mom," Kyrylo says, "and when I saw her covered in blood, I looked for the nearest ambulance. Later, his eighth-grade classmates thanked him for saving their relatives on that bus. They call him a hero. He goes silent, suddenly shy.

KYRYLO: (Speaking Ukrainian).

KAKISSIS: "Maybe I feel that way," he says. "Maybe a little bit."

Joanna Kakissis, NPR News, Kyiv. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.