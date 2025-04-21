© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media

Trumps welcome thousands to the White House for the annual Easter egg roll

By Zach Thompson
Published April 21, 2025 at 3:03 PM MDT
Children and their parents participate in the White House Egg Roll on the South Lawn on Monday in Washington, D.C. The White House expected thousands of children and adults to participate in the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn, which was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Children and their parents participate in the White House Egg Roll on the South Lawn on Monday in Washington, D.C. The White House expected thousands of children and adults to participate in the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn, which was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.

The White House held its annual Easter egg roll event Monday on the South Lawn, with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcoming thousands of people to the first White House Easter Egg Roll of his second term.

The annual tradition dates back to the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes, according to the White House, and save for war and food shortages, has been a mainstay of Pennsylvania Avenue since 1878.

Children participate in the White House Egg Roll on the South Lawn on Monday in Washington, D.C.
Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Children participate in the White House Egg Roll on the South Lawn on Monday in Washington, D.C.
President Trump, joined by first lady Melania Trump and the Easter Bunny, delivers remarks during the White House Egg Roll on the South Lawn.
Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
President Trump, joined by first lady Melania Trump and the Easter Bunny, delivers remarks during the White House Egg Roll on the South Lawn.
Guests visit a tent sponsored by Meta during the White House Easter Egg Roll.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Guests visit a tent sponsored by Meta during the White House Easter Egg Roll.

The event, which the White House said would use eggs "donated by American egg farmers," also comes as egg prices in the United States reached record highs earlier this year due to an outbreak of avian flu that has forced farmers to kill off millions of egg-laying hens.

Monday's egg roll was also the first time the White House had solicited corporate sponsors for the event, with YouTube, Amazon, Meta, listed among the sponsors. The companies' support comes as billionaire tech executives have faced growing criticism for cozying up to the Trump administration, including Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Google's Sundar Pichai, as well as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has taken on unprecedented power within the White House.

With sponsorships ranging from $75,000 to $200,000, according to a CNN report earlier this month, the White House has said the money raised will go to the White House Historical Association, a nonprofit.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Children and their parents participate in the White House Egg Roll on Monday.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Children and their parents participate in the White House Egg Roll on Monday.
Children pose for photographs while pretending to ring the bell for the New York Stock Exchange, one of sponsors of the White House Egg Roll.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Children pose for photographs while pretending to ring the bell for the New York Stock Exchange, one of sponsors of the White House Egg Roll.
Guests put together bouquets of fresh flowers during the White House Easter Egg Roll.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Guests put together bouquets of fresh flowers during the White House Easter Egg Roll.
Children play with soap bubbles during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Children play with soap bubbles during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth takes part in the festivities at the White House Easter Egg Roll.
Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth takes part in the festivities at the White House Easter Egg Roll.
Guests sit at a station hosted by Amazon on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday.
Alex Brandon / AP
/
AP
Guests sit at a station hosted by Amazon on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday.
A child balances an egg during the White House Egg Roll on Monday.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
A child balances an egg during the White House Egg Roll on Monday.
Tags
NPR News
Zach Thompson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate