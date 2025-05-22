© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Air traffic control problems at Newark Airport

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 22, 2025 at 9:40 AM MDT

The Federal Aviation Administration has limited the number of flights in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport for the rest of the year so officials can hire more air traffic controllers and make equipment repairs and updates.

In recent weeks, the radar and communications systems for Newark’s airspace failed on multiple occasions, further stressing air traffic controllers and raising alarms about safety.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with NPR national correspondent Joel Rose.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

