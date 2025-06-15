Khartoum's Acropole Hotel, survivor of coups and attacks, succumbs to civil war
One of Khartoums oldest and most loved hotels has survived coups, wars, and even a bomb attack, but it couldn't weather Sudan's civil war.
One of Khartoums oldest and most loved hotels has survived coups, wars, and even a bomb attack, but it couldn't weather Sudan's civil war.
