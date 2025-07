/ Demonstrators protest prior to a news conference regarding the pending passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act at the Capitol, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Washington. (Rod Lamkey, Jr./AP)

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Yale Budget Lab executive director Martha Gimbel about the long-term impacts of the tax cut and spending provisions in Trump’s big domestic policy bill, which Congress is racing to pass by July 4.

