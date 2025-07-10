Hundreds wait in 'The Queue' for days to get tickets to Wimbledon
People don costumes, throw Pimm's parties and camp overnight in line for day-of Wimbledon tickets. Some say waiting in "The Queue" is more fun than the tennis.
Copyright 2025 NPR
People don costumes, throw Pimm's parties and camp overnight in line for day-of Wimbledon tickets. Some say waiting in "The Queue" is more fun than the tennis.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.