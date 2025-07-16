© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thousands of Afghans secretly relocated to the U.K. following data breach

By Willem Marx
Published July 16, 2025 at 2:57 AM MDT

The British government hid a plan to rescue thousands of Afghans who assisted its troops after a data breach exposed them to Taliban retaliation.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Willem Marx
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate