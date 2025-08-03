© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Palestinian activist who helped make Oscar-winning documentary "No Other Land" killed in the West Bank

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published August 3, 2025 at 7:05 AM MDT

A Palestinian activist who helped make Oscar-winning documentary "No Other Land" was shot dead in a settler attack on Monday.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate