Palestinian activist who helped make Oscar-winning documentary "No Other Land" killed in the West Bank
A Palestinian activist who helped make Oscar-winning documentary "No Other Land" was shot dead in a settler attack on Monday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A Palestinian activist who helped make Oscar-winning documentary "No Other Land" was shot dead in a settler attack on Monday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.