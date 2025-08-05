A Rohingya Muslim refugee builds a new life, away from a difficult past
A Rohingya Muslim man tells the story of how he escaped the squalid refugee camp in southern Bangladesh where he was born and came to the U.S. as a refugee.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A Rohingya Muslim man tells the story of how he escaped the squalid refugee camp in southern Bangladesh where he was born and came to the U.S. as a refugee.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.