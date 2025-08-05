© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Education budget still uncertain in Michigan as the start of school draws closer

Michigan lawmakers are more than a month late in passing an education budget, with no resolution in sight. This comes as schools are also contending with federal funding changes just weeks before students return to class.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd hears how the uncertainty is impacting one rural school district in Northern Michigan with Katy Xenakis-Makowski, superintendent of Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools.

