How Pam Bondi has redefined the Attorney General role
Attorney General Pam Bondi has redefined the role in President Trump's second presidency, carrying out his campaign trail promised "retribution" using the Justice Department.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Attorney General Pam Bondi has redefined the role in President Trump's second presidency, carrying out his campaign trail promised "retribution" using the Justice Department.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.