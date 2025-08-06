© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Why some companies have 'zero trust' in Microsoft cybersecurity

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 6, 2025 at 9:50 AM MDT

Microsoft, the world’s largest software provider, watches over the data of government agencies like the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security.

Last month, the company announced a Chinese state-sponsored hack on those accounts, as well as hundreds of companies. The news made it all more concerning because Microsoft has been getting technical support and maintenance from teams of engineers based in China.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with ProPublica reporter Renee Dudley.

Here & Now Newsroom

