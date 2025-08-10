Copenhagen rewards tourists for good behavior as Europe struggles with overtourism
NPR's Adrian Ma speaks with Rikke Holm Petersen, director of marketing for Wonderful Copenhagen, about CopenPay, the city's new tourism program.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Adrian Ma speaks with Rikke Holm Petersen, director of marketing for Wonderful Copenhagen, about CopenPay, the city's new tourism program.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.