Trump talks to reporters about D.C. crime and Putin summit
President Trump took questions from reporters about his plans to boost federal law enforcement in D.C. — and his plan to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump took questions from reporters about his plans to boost federal law enforcement in D.C. — and his plan to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.