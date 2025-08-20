© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stations in Stanley off air. We will update with estimated time of restoration when available.

Documentation doesn't support Justice Department's claims in Colo. gang case

By Allison Sherry,
Mary Louise Kelly
Published August 20, 2025 at 2:01 PM MDT

The U.S. Justice Department says it's taking strong action against a Venezuelan gang in Colorado. Its package of indictments tells another story.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Allison Sherry
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate