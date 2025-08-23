How do Scottish honesty boxes work and who uses them?
The Kitchen Sisters production team takes a look into the long held Scottish tradition of honesty boxes - where you leave the money in the box and take what you need.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The Kitchen Sisters production team takes a look into the long held Scottish tradition of honesty boxes - where you leave the money in the box and take what you need.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.