Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Diana Forgione Shares Their Poem, "Photo: Blood Water"

By Joel Wayne
Published August 22, 2025 at 4:47 PM MDT

"I wanted to pick pieces that encompassed both the erosion of memory and security while also staying relevant to what smoke means," Diana Forgione said, when I asked how they went about choosing work along this month's theme of smoke.

Diana also shared one of their own poems, titled, "Photo: Blood Water." Forgione is a poet, writer, and editor whose work can be found in Homology Lit, Reality Beach, and Cobra Milk among other places. They are the Co-Founder of Death Rattle Literary, Head Editor for OROBORO, and a judge and workshop instructor for the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Something I Heard PoetryLiterature
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
