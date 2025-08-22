Diana Forgione Shares Their Poem, "Photo: Blood Water"

"I wanted to pick pieces that encompassed both the erosion of memory and security while also staying relevant to what smoke means," Diana Forgione said, when I asked how they went about choosing work along this month's theme of smoke.

Diana also shared one of their own poems, titled, "Photo: Blood Water." Forgione is a poet, writer, and editor whose work can be found in Homology Lit, Reality Beach, and Cobra Milk among other places. They are the Co-Founder of Death Rattle Literary, Head Editor for OROBORO, and a judge and workshop instructor for the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.