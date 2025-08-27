© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.

Why African elephant poop is so important to this American guitar company

By Nathan Rott
Published August 27, 2025 at 3:41 PM MDT

A new study shows how African elephant poop helps make American-made guitars -- and how poaching of elephants is contributing to a decrease in ebony trees.

Nathan Rott
Nathan Rott is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, where he focuses on environment issues and the American West.
