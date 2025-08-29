© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.

How does Israeli media cover Gaza?

WBUR
Published August 29, 2025 at 9:45 AM MDT

There’s a widening gap between how Israelis and the rest of the world perceive the war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Much of that is due to how the Israeli media portray the conflict at home.

Some Israelis say that their media have abandoned their most essential role: that of keeping the public informed.

NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley reports.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate