© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.

Scrutiny of Fed Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook intensifies after third allegation of mortgage fraud

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 29, 2025 at 9:39 AM MDT

A judge held a hearing on Friday on whether to grant Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook’s request to temporarily block her termination as she challenges President Trump for his decision to fire her. Trump’s firing is based on allegations that the central bank board member committed mortgage fraud.

We get the latest from Mike Regan, managing editor at Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate