Supreme Court to decide whether it will take up tariffs case

By Danielle Kurtzleben ,
A Martínez
Published September 9, 2025 at 3:04 AM MDT

The Supreme Court is expected to decide this week whether it will consider the legality of President Trump's use of emergency powers to impose country-specific tariffs.

Danielle Kurtzleben
A Martínez
