© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maintenance at Brundage stations Tuesday may cause disruptions to McCall signals. Thank you for your patience.
Donate Today

Malnutrition-related diabetes gets a name

By Jonathan Lambert
Published September 24, 2025 at 1:56 PM MDT

Researchers are calling for greater recognition of an obscure form of malnutrition-related diabetes. This year, the International Diabetes Federation gave it an official classification.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jonathan Lambert
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jonathan Lambert

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate