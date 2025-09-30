Morning news brief
The government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday if Congress can't reach a deal, reactions to President Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza, Trump and Hegseth to meet with top military officials.
Copyright 2025 NPR
