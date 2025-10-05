© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
DHS agents shot a woman at a protest in Chicago

By Michael Puente,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published October 5, 2025 at 6:01 AM MDT

Federal immigration agents shot a woman in Chicago this weekend after they say they were boxed in by several cars and had their vehicles rammed. Chicago residents are tense.

