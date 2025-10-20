© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Colombia recalls ambassador to U.S. amid deadly boat strikes and diplomatic clash

By John Otis
Published October 20, 2025 at 2:33 PM MDT

Colombia recalls its ambassador to Washington amid fallout from U.S. boat strikes — and a war of words between Presidents Petro and Trump.

Copyright 2025 NPR
John Otis
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by John Otis

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate