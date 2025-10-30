© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Go behind the scenes at a New Jersey Spirit Halloween store

By Student Podcast Challenge
Published October 30, 2025 at 2:08 PM MDT

Each year, about 1,400 Spirit Halloween shops pop up across the U.S. Two student journalists visited their local shop to meet the spirited employees who work there.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Student Podcast Challenge

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate