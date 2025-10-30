Go behind the scenes at a New Jersey Spirit Halloween store
Each year, about 1,400 Spirit Halloween shops pop up across the U.S. Two student journalists visited their local shop to meet the spirited employees who work there.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Each year, about 1,400 Spirit Halloween shops pop up across the U.S. Two student journalists visited their local shop to meet the spirited employees who work there.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.