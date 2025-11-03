© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Candidates in NYC mayor's race rally supporters in days leading up to the election

By Brian Mann,
Gwynne HoganMichel Martin
Published November 3, 2025 at 2:51 AM MST

The leading candidates in New York City's mayoral race spent the weekend rushing from campaign event-to-event ahead of Tuesday's election.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Brian Mann
Gwynne Hogan
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate