© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
See all our election coverage here

As voters head to the polls Tuesday, do Democrats have the advantage?

By Steve Inskeep
Published November 4, 2025 at 2:40 AM MST

Do Democrats have an advantage going into Tuesday's elections? NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Faiz Shakir, chief political adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate