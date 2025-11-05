© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
See all our election coverage here

Rep. Mikie Sherrill talks about becoming New Jersey's next governor

By A Martínez
Published November 5, 2025 at 4:31 AM MST

Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill will be New Jersey's next governor, defeating a Trump-backed Republican challenger Tuesday. NPR speaks to her about the win.

Copyright 2025 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate