Trump grants pardons to Giuliani and other allies linked to 2020 election efforts
President Trump issued a long list of mostly symbolic pardons for political allies accused of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump issued a long list of mostly symbolic pardons for political allies accused of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.