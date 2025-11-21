Trump and Mamdani appeared friendly in meeting despite previous political sparring
President Trump met Mayor Elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office after weeks of fiery rhetoric. Mamdani called the meeting productive.
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump met Mayor Elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office after weeks of fiery rhetoric. Mamdani called the meeting productive.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.