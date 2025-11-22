© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.

At COP30, nations agree on adaptation funding but remain split on emissions

By Sacha Pfeiffer,
Julia Simon
Published November 22, 2025 at 4:22 PM MST

Global climate talks in Brazil wrapped up with a deal to increase funding for countries hit by warming but no plan to phase out fossil fuels.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer
Julia Simon
Julia Simon is the Climate Solutions reporter on NPR's Climate Desk. She covers the ways governments, businesses, scientists and everyday people are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. She also works to hold corporations, and others, accountable for greenwashing.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate