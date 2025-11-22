Charlie Shackleton discusses his newest documentary, 'Zodiac Killer Project'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Charlie Shackleton, whose newest documentary, "Zodiac Killer Project," dissects the tropes of true-crime documentaries.
Copyright 2025 NPR
