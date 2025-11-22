© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.

Saturday Sports: National Women's Soccer League Championship; NFL; LeBron's return

By Scott Simon
Published November 22, 2025 at 5:44 AM MST

NPR's Scott Simon and sports reporter Michele Steele discuss championship night in women's soccer and the return of King James to the NBA court.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Weekend Edition Saturday
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate