© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.

The Saudi crown prince's U.S. trip is drawing scrutiny from 9/11 families

By Sacha Pfeiffer,
Ahmad Damen
Published November 22, 2025 at 3:42 PM MST

Brett Eagleson, whose father died on 9/11, discusses how families of the victims reacted to the Saudi crown prince's visit to the United States.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer
Ahmad Damen
Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate