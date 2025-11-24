Morning news brief
European nations clamor to be involved in Ukraine peace talks, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation forces GOP to rethink its politics, Israel and Hamas accuse each other of violating ceasefire.
Copyright 2025 NPR
European nations clamor to be involved in Ukraine peace talks, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation forces GOP to rethink its politics, Israel and Hamas accuse each other of violating ceasefire.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.